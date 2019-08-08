Leeds United complete the loan signing of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

LEEDS UNITED have completed the signing of sought-after Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah -- after beating off intense competition to sign the 20-year-old.

Nketiah travelled up to Yorkshire this morning for a medical ahead of joining the Whites on a season-long loan, with the forward quickly earmarked as a replacement for Kemar Roofe, who joined Anderlecht in a £7m move earlier this week.

Bristol City, Swansea City and Fortuna Dusseldorf were among a number of rival sides who have made concerted attempts to sign Nketiah.

But a strong pitch by Leeds director of football Victor Orta, who enjoys an excellent working relationship with Arsenal boss Unai Emery from their time together at Sevilla, has helped convince the young attacker to head to Elland Road.

He will wear the number 14 shirt.

Nketiah is the second arrival of deadline day for Leeds, who brought in Lorient goalkeeper Ilan Meslier earlier today on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, full back Tom Pearce has left Leeds United to join Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee.



Pearce joined Leeds from Everton in 2014 and went on to make ten senior appearances for the Whites after progressing through the ranks at Thorp Arch.

The defender then joined Scunthorpe United on loan in January, making nine outings for them last term.

The former England under-20s international was initially expected to move to Barnsley but the 21-year-old instead joins Wigan on a three-year deal for a fee thought to be in the region of £300,000.