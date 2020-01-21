Leeds United complete the signing of Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have secured the signing of teenage Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile - their first capture of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old custodian has joined from Chievo Verona on a permanent deal.

Caprile has signed a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2023 and while he has primarily been brought in as an under-23 signing initially, he will also train alongside first-choice keeper Kiko Casilla and France under-20 international Ilan Meslier, who made an impressive debut in the Whites' recent FA Cup loss at Arsenal.

Leeds are also in the market to sign Manchester City winger Ian Poveda, although they face competition from Italian clubs.

United's overwhelming priority this month remains bringing in a new frontline striker to fill the gap vacated by Eddie Nketiah following his recall by Premier League side Arsenal.

The club's number one target is Southampton forward Che Adams, although Saints boss Ralph Hasenhutl is reluctant to let the former Sheffield United and Birmingham player leave St Mary's this month.

Leeds have been linked with several other alternative names, including Watford forward Andre Gray.