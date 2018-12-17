Leeds United confirm Samuel Saiz departure

Leeds United have finalised a deal for midfielder Samuel Saiz to join Getafe on loan in a move which should end his career at Elland Road.

Saiz underwent a medical with Getafe earlier today and will remain in Spain until his loan deal begins on January 1 after Leeds bowed to his request to quit English football and go back to his home city of Madrid.

The midfielder asked United to let him leave last week, saying he was unhappy in England and reluctant to stay, and Leeds gave him permission to miss their game at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday and link up with Getafe for a medical.

Leeds said Saiz was departing with a view to a permanent move next summer, for a fee believed to be in the region of £6m.

United opted not to seek an immediate payment for the 27-year-old after deciding that retaining an unhappy Saiz at Thorp Arch while an alternative to Getafe’s offer was found could unsettle a squad who are a point clear at the top of the Championship table.

They were also willing to let Saiz, whose wife is due to give birth to their second child shortly, stay in Madrid while he waits for his spell in La Liga to begin.

In a statement released this evening, Leeds said: “Leeds United can confirm that a deal has been agreed for Samu Saiz to join Getafe on loan from January 1 with a view to a permanent move in the summer window.

“Saiz travelled to Spain this weekend for a medical and he will remain overseas with his family until the loan spell commences.

“We wish Samu well for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Leeds paid £3m to recruit Saiz on a four-year contract from Spanish second division club Huesca in 2017 and he played 58 times for the club, scoring 10 goals.

His first season was chequered by a six-game ban for spitting, however, and he is believed to have been considering his future in England since the summer. After a strong start to this term, he lost his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up at the end of October.

Leeds were intending to discuss a contract extension with him after the turn of the year but have instead bowed to Saiz’s wish to continue his career in Spain following several rounds of discussions with him last week.