Leeds United: Deadline day signing Tyler Roberts suffers shin injury

Leeds United’s deadline day signing Tyler Roberts is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a shin injury in training earlier this week.

Scans show that striker Roberts – who joined for £2.5m from West Bromwich Albion on January 31 – has a small crack on his shin.

He is due to undergo further assessment with a specialist before a timescale for his return can be confirmed.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler.

“However, with the help of the experienced medical team at Thorp Arch, he will come back stronger than ever.

“We would love to have Tyler involved as soon as possible but, particularly with our younger players, the club has a duty of care to ensure we don’t rush these situations because we expect Tyler to be an important player for us for years to come.”