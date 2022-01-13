Cody Drameh of Leeds United. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old, also the subject of reported interest from Nottingham Forest, has been allowed to continue his footballing education in the Principality for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, despite Leeds suffering from availability issues in recent weeks which have propelled him to the first-team fray to provide cover.

Injuries dictated that Drameh, who joined Leeds for an initial £1m from Fulham in August 2020, featured at first-team level as recently as Sunday in United’s FA Cup loss at West Ham.

Drameh came on for Junior Firpo on an afternoon when injury issues increased for Leeds, who were without 10 players heading into the cup tie in the capital and added Sam Greenwood and potentially Firpo to the casualty count.

As it stands, Leeds have only one recognised fit right-back in Luke Ayling, while defenders Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk are all injured. Diego Llorente is also suspended for this weekend’s league trip to West Ham.

Drameh said: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a great feeling and I’m really excited to get going.

“I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all. From the first minute that we were linked, they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

“Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table.”