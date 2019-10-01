Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is "buzzing" after signing new long-term deal

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has spoken of his delight after signing a new four-year deal - keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The development follows on from Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips recently signing long-term contracts and has provided the Whites with the perfect tonic ahead of Tuesday evening's game with Championship leaders West Brom.

Ayling could return to the squad for tonight's game, having yet to feature this season due to injury.

The 28-year-old, who started his career at Arsenal before making his name at first Yeovil Town and then Bristol City, moved to Elland Road from Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee in 2016 and has firmly established himself as a fans' favourite.

The full-back has made 116 appearances for Leeds.

On his new deal, London-born Ayling said: "It is great and I'm really happy to sign on.

"Over the last few years and since I signed, I feel like we have been taking steps forward to where we are now, being the biggest club in the Championship and hopefully pushing back on into the Premier League.

"It is always nice to see the boys get long deals, they all did really well last year and the club have noticed that.

"It shows the club is backing us as players and as a team, so it has been brilliant to see everyone get their new deals.

"I am sure there are still a few more to come, but I am buzzing I was the next in line.

"My family love it here, this is home for us now, so to sign another long deal to take me to 32 is a really nice feeling.

"Now it is all about trying to get back out onto the pitch and helping the lads.

"I need to get back fit and stay fit and hopefully help the boys out."