Here are the latest batch of Championship rumours from around the web. Scroll and click through the pages to see who second-tier clubs have been linked with:

1. Bowyer admits striker fears Charlton Athletic Lee Bowyer fears it will be "impossible" to keep hold of Lyle Taylor beyond January with better financial clubs stiffing around. (Local London) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Arter targets longer Fulham stay Fulham loanee Harry Arter has revealed he wants "to spend the next few years" at Craven Cottage. He joined from Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ayew set to remain amid transfer speculation Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew is set to stay at the Liberty Stadium this summer, despite interest from elsewhere. (Football Ghana) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Henriksen wants out of Hull Hull City defender MarkusHenriksen "wants out" of the club, according to Norway assistant manager Per Joar Hansen. (TV2) Getty Buy a Photo

View more