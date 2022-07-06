Leeds United duo Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton poised for Championship loan moves

The agreements is said to include a £4.5m option to make the deal permanent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team-mate Jamie Shackleton is also set to join Reading on loan.

BIT-PART: Almost half Tyler Roberts's Leeds United appearances have come from the bench

Hull City and Huddersfield Town were both said to be interested in Wales international Roberts, who played under Terriers coach Carlos Corberan when the Spaniard was at Leeds.

Leeds have used Roberts either as a striker or an attacking midfielder during his four years at the club but he never really won over the majority of supporters, despite being well thought of by previous coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The 23-year-old ruptured his hamstring tendon as a substitute in Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds coach in March and did not feature again last season, although he was n the bench for the final match at Brentford.

It meant he was not part of the Wales squad which qualified for the World Cup this summer.

The £2.5m signing from West Bromwich Albion has nine goals in 53 league starts and 48 substitute appearances for the Whites, but only two in the Premier League.

Shackleton is a central midfielder but was often used last season as a right-back.

He started five consecutive Premier League matches in September/October but injuries also made it harder for him to make an impression on Marsch, who the 22-year-old only used once, as a substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion.