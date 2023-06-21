Leeds United exodus set to start with cut-price sale of midfielder to Championship rival

Tyler Roberts is expected to kick off the Leeds United summer sale by finalising a move to Birmingham City.

Relegation from the Premier League inevitably means a clear-out of players as the Elland Road try to cut their cloth after dropping out of club football's most lucrative domestic competition. Parachute payments and contract clauses automatically cutting the wages of senior players will only go so far.

Roberts' departure is no surprise given that he spent the whole of last season out on loan and Diego Llorente, who spent the second half of the campaign with Roma, is set to follow him out, but only on loan.

Leeds are expected to receive an initial "six-figure fee" for the player they paid £2.5m for in 2019 after a disappointing, injury-hit season at Queens Park Rangers.

The attacking midfielder or forward, a full Wales international, scored just four goals in a campaign which was ended by a calf injury in January. The Rs finished 20th in last season's Championship, their form collapsing after a bright start. Birmingham fared little better, coming 17th.

Roberts is expected to sign a four-year contract at St Andrew's.

Negotiations are still ongoing with regards to Llorente.

The Spain centre-back moved to Serie A in January "for personal reasons" on a six-month loan with a view to a permanent move but Roma regard the pre-agreed £15m price tag as too high and are therefore trying to negotiate a further 12-month loan with an obligation to buy at a price nearer half that if certain targets are met.

ON THE MOVE: Leeds United midfielder Tyler Roberts

On the one hand, Leeds handed Llorente a contract until 2026 in December gives them more leverage to demand a higher price, on the other, it leaves them with a hefty commitment if they cannot move the 29-year-old on.

Others are sure to want to move too, with reports in the Netherlands Crysencio Summerville has told Leeds he does in the wake of interest from champions Feyenoord, although the hierarchy are said to be divided over the merits. The winger is currently at the European Under-21 Championship.

Meanwhile, former sporting director Victor Orta has described his time at Leeds as "a very important part of my life" after starting his next chapter, at Sevilla.

Middlesbrough's former head of European recruitment had been at Leeds since 2017 but paid the price for Leeds's struggle last season and fan unrest when he left in April.

