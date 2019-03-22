Leeds United eye midfielder, Norwich City chase Greek winger, Aston Villa rival Newcastle for Frenchman plus updates on West Brom, Hull and Bristol City - Championship rumours Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linkedGraeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today) Getty Buy a Photo Hull City captain Markus Henriksen has hinted that a move to Bordeaux is on the cards when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Hull Live) Getty Buy a Photo Bristol City will target moves for Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, Bolton's Joe Williams and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga in the summer. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is being tracked by a number of Championship and SPL clubs. (HITC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3