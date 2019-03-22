Latest Championship rumours

Leeds United eye midfielder, Norwich City chase Greek winger, Aston Villa rival Newcastle for Frenchman plus updates on West Brom, Hull and Bristol City - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linkedGraeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today)
Hull City captain Markus Henriksen has hinted that a move to Bordeaux is on the cards when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Hull Live)
Bristol City will target moves for Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, Bolton's Joe Williams and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga in the summer. (Bristol Live)
Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is being tracked by a number of Championship and SPL clubs. (HITC Sport)
