Leeds United eye Rangers goalkeeper, Aston Villa target England international, Arsenal weight up move 21-year-old hotshot, Nottingham Forest to offload duo - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Hastings United have announced that midfielder Adam Lovatt is to be taken on a five-day trial by Leeds United at the start of December. One report says Lovatt had been watched by Premier League clubs in September. (Talksport)

Aston Villa want to pip Leeds United to the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton by launching a loan offer in January. Reports on Friday suggested the England international was Marcelo Bielsa's top goalkeeping target. (The Sun)

It is thought Leeds are exploring other options with Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham linked with a move to Elland Road. (Daily Express)

Stoke City, alongside Bristol City, are the latest clubs to the join the race for Tom Heaton with the Potters braced for bids on Jack Butland in January. (The Sun)

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa is being eyed by Arsenal in a £15million deal, despite only joining the Bees for £2.85m in the summer. (The Sun)

Reading manager Paul Clement says the January transfer priority will be moving players on following the club's promotion start to the season. (Football.London)

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is ready to offload midfield duo Ben Watson and Liam Birdcutt. (The Sun)

And here are the rumours from the rest of the footballing world:

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer when his current deal at Old Trafford ends. (Various)

French forward Ousmane Dembele has asked to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window - and the 21-year-old's departure could open the door for Neymar to return to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal)

Everton boss Marco Silva wants to try and strike a permanent deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who is on loan at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has ruled out a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, but admits he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Canal+)

Italian club AC Milan have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea over midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defenders Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. (Football Italia)

Manchester United may wait to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after finding out a release clause can be triggered at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says he will not rule out a return to Serie A if his ambitions cannot be realised at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Pep Guardiola admits the pressure from title rivals Liverpool is keeping his Manchester City side motivated in their Premier League title defence. (Standard)

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba admits he has not been offered a new contract at the club. (ESPN)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could join AC Milan on a six-month loan deal from LA Galaxy. (Gazetta dello Sport)