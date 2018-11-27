Leeds United eye shock prolific striker deal, Middlesbrough snubbed by summer target, Ipswich Town captain sends message to supporters - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United will rival Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Norwich City in a bid to sign Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, who has scored 16 goals so far this season. (TEAMTalk)

And report believes he can become the next Jermaine Beckford after Leeds signed the attacker from non-league Wealdstone in 2006. (HITC)

Middlesbrough's hopes of revisiting a deal for QPR winger Luke Freeman have been crushed after the 26-year-old signed a new contract with the club on Monday. (Various)

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has admitted a good January transfer window for the club will be if they managed to keep a hold of their key players. (Yorkshire Post)

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged supporters to stick with his side ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Bristol City. The Tractor Boys sit rock bottom of the Championship with 11 points, and recently appointed Paul Lambert as a replacement for Paul Hurst. (East Anglian Times)