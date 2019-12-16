Leeds United fan called out by Cardiff City star, High-profile duo lay into Middlesbrough pair, Hull City and Barnsley players endure special moments - Championship winners and losers

From hat-tricks, stunning comebacks and red cards, it was another relentless weekend in the Championship.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

Quotes from Rooney on Sunday claimed he wants to take Derby to the Premier League and that he is still good enough to play in the top-flight. Probably not the best timing after a home defeat to Millwall

What a moment for the 18-year-old. The dubious goal panel put Lewis-Potters injury-time equaliser against Charlton Athletic down as Dillion Phillips own goal, however we are giving it to him!

Sabri Lamouchis side were embarrassed by Sheffield Wednesday and subsequently dropped out of the play-offs after their winless streak stretched to four matches. An ashamed Lamouchi apologised to the fans.

Chaplin, a summer signing from Coventry, netted his first career hat-trick in a thrilling 5-3 over QPR. The Tykes are now unbeaten in their three games at Oakwell and have given themselves hope of beating the drop.

Fulham has gone from being hot on the heels of the top two to losing their last three matches - the latest being a 1-0 defeat at Brentford - and it is something manager Scott Parker is taking full responsibility for.

Goals are like buses. You wait 20 months for one then three come along at once! Rhodes future has been constantly speculated and The Sun believe his good form will only fuel January interest.

Jonathan Woodgate slammed Brownes reckless red card as it followed 12 minutes after he came on as a substitute vs Swansea. Ian Holloway took on the duty of slamming McNair, stating he has let his club down.

The Baggies, on loan from Southampton, has carried his team through tough games in recent weeks and a 3-2 win at Birmingham is the latest instalment after coming off the bench to score two.

Casilla was singled out by Noel Whelan after his mistake allowed Cardiff back into their during their extraordinary comeback. The former Whites striker questioned the Spaniards decision-making and believes he showed a weakness.