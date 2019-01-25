Leeds United fans in mourning as hundreds line streets to say goodbye to tragic Toby Nye
The streets of Leeds were a flurry of blue and yellow today as crowds gathered to say their goodbyes to young Leeds United fan Toby Nye.
The six-year-old tragically died on January 12 after battling cancer.
The funeral procession drove past the East Stand at Elland Road.
The procession was led by horses similarly wearing the club's colours to pay tribute to the young fan.
Hundreds of fans donned Leeds United colours to pay their respects to the tragic little boy
People wiped away tears as the cortege passed Elland Road
