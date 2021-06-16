Ready for new campaign: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Gareth Copley/PA

Marcelo Bielsa’s men kick-off the 2021/22 Premier League campaign at arch rivals Manchester United on the weekend of Saturday August 14.

They follow that with a home date with Everton in front of what could potentially be a full Elland Road on the weekend of Saturday August 21.

Leeds round out the first month away at Burnley on the weekend of Saturday August 28.

The only place to be: Elland Road ground.

The run-in to 2022 looks the most difficult sequence of games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who are at European champions Chelsea on the weekend of December 11/12, and the team they beat in the final, Manchester City, on the Wednesday. They host Arsenal the weekend before Christmas, are at Liverpool on Boxing Day and host Aston Villa on December 28.

Provided the Covid-19 pandemic allows, fans can expect a first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 20/21, and the club’s first game at Brentford’s new Community Stadium is the last fixture of the season, on May 22.

AUGUST

14 Manchester United A 21 Everton H

We'll be back: Fans in the kop. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

28 Burnley A

SEPTEMBER

11 Liverpool H

18 Newcastle United A

25 West Ham United H

OCTOBER

2 Watford H

16 Southampton A

23 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

30 Norwich City A

NOVEMBER

6 Leicester City H

20 Tottenham Hotspur A

27 Brighton & Hove Albion A

30 Crystal Palace H

DECEMBER

4 Brentford H

11 Chelsea A

15 Manchester City A

18 Arsenal H

26 Liverpool A

28 Aston Villa H

JANUARY

1 Burnley H

15 West Ham United A

22 Newcastle United H

FEBRUARY

8 Aston Villa A

12 Everton A

19 Manchester United H

26 Tottenham Hotspur H

MARCH

5 Leicester City A

12 Norwich City H

19 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

APRIL

2 Southampton H

9 Watford A

16 Chelsea H

23 Crystal Palace A

30 Manchester City H

MAY

7 Arsenal A

15 Brighton & Hove Albion H