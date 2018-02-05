Leeds United: Former England manager Steve McClaren NOT in the running to take over at Elland Road

Leeds United hope to finalise the appointment of a new head coach in the next 24 hours but Steve McClaren is not in the running for the job, the YEP understands.

McClaren was linked with a post left vacant by Thomas Christiansen’s sacking yesterday after he appeared in the directors box at Elland Road during Leeds’ 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The former England manager sat through Christiansen’s final game in charge, a few seats away from United’s directors, but he attended the game as a guest of Paul Butler, one of Christiansen’s assistants.

Butler was also dismissed yesterday along with United’s other assistant boss, Julio Banuelos, and fitness coach Ivan Torres.

The club acted to remove most of their backroom team after the heavy defeat to Cardiff cut them seven points adrift of the Championship play-offs.

United owner Andrea Radrizzani is believed to have identified a preferred candidate to replace Christiansen and Leeds hope to unveil his successor in advance of Saturday’s crucial trip to Sheffield United.

Christiansen took charge of training at Thorp Arch for the last time yesterday, prior to his dismissal, but United’s players are off today and could report in tomorrow with a new head coach in place.

