Leeds United game against Aston Villa the latest match to fall victim of Covid-19

The Boxing Day game at Anfield was postponed for the game reasons, and the majority who were unavailable then will not be out of isolation in time for the December 28 trip to Aston Villa.

There are no fresh cases within the first team squad, although there are thought to have been more on the coaching staff.

POSTPONEMENT: Leeds United's Festive fixture against Aston Villa has been postponed

It means Leeds are able to reopen their Thorp Arch training ground, although without those who have tested positive.

The situation is complicated because of the number of injuries affecting the Elland Road squad. Eight players missed the pre-Christmas defeat at home to Arsenal with injury, and at the start of the season Leeds only named 17 players on their senior squad list, as opposed to the 25 allowed, although this did not include under-23 first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Postponements are decided less on the basis of how many players have the virus, but more how many are available.

There is also some Covid in the Villa camp, and manager Steven Gerrard would have had to miss the game anyway because of a positive test.