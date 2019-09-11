Leeds United handed summer transfer boost, New Huddersfield Town boss speaks out on 'relegation battle' - Championship gossip
The Championship is back this weekend, and it's set to a particularly interesting weekend for a number of Yorkshire's sides. Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town both begin fresh eras with new managers, while Leeds United look for a return to winning ways.
As usual, there's plenty of chat and rumours doing the rounds in the division, as sides prepare for action after the international break. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Cottagers snap up USA youth international
Fulham have completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Damian Las from MLS side Chicago fire, who will initially be a part of the club's youth side. (Football League World)
Middlesbrough duo George Friend and Jonny Howson are both set for lengthy spells on the sidelines, with the former suffering from a hernia issue, and the latter requiring surgery on an abductor muscle. (Hartlepool Mail)
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has insisted that Brighton loanee Beram Kayal will feature for his side in the 2019/20 campaign, despite not playing in any of the club's matches so far this season. (London News Online)