Leeds United have new rival in chase for Abel Hernandez

CSKA Moscow have entered the race to sign Leeds United target Abel Hernandez, the player’s agent has revealed.

Representatives of the former Hull City striker, a free agent after recently leaving the Tigers following his decision to turn down a new deal, have been in talks with Leeds for a number of weeks.

The financial package involved with signing Hernandez, who commanded weekly wages of around £40,000 at Hull, would represent a significant outlay for Leeds, who also have an alternative target in Derby County’s Matej Vydra.

The Czech international is likely to cost around £11m.

Leeds are likely to only be able to commit to one deal for either Hernandez or Vydra, with the former also having interest from Turkey and Italy, with Swansea City also reportedly linked.

Hernandez’s agent Pablo Betancourt said: “Hernandez is not a CSKA player yet, but we received a good offer from them. We are delighted with this interest. Let us just wait.”

Meanwhile, Leeds have added to their academy ranks by signing Morecambe left-back Leif Davis, 18, for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Bradford City have made their eighth signing of a hectic summer with the addition of Burton Albion midfielder Hope Akpan on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Valley Parade outfit.

The former Blackburn Rovers player enjoyed a strong finish to last season, despite Burton’s relegation to League One with City beating off rival interest to sign Akpan, who elected to run down his contract with the Brewers.

Highly-rated Barnsley left-back Ben Williams, 19, has signed a two-year deal, committing his future at the Oakwell club until 2020.

The Wales under-19 international joined the Reds last summer from Blackburn Rovers.

Williams said: “I am obviously over the moon, I spent last season working hard and hoping for a new contract and luckily it has paid off. I cannot wait for the season to start now!

“I’m looking to get some game time with the first team this season after making the step up from the U23s, the tempo of the play is a lot faster, but I am getting used to it and now I know I just need to impress the gaffer.”