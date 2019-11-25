Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on where the Whites have improved in 2019-20

MARCELO BIELSA believes that Leeds United's ability to eliminate errors from their game has been an upgrade from their promotion near-miss of last season.

Leeds can move to the top of the Championship if they triumph in Tuesday night's game at Reading, with current leaders West Brom in action 24 hours later at home to Bristol City.



Bielsa's side have averaged two points per game in their 17 matches in the second-tier this term, with their haul of 34 - and are four points better off from the same amount of matches in 2018-19.

While Leeds's ability to put teams to bed in terms of goals ratio to chances created can still be bracketed in the 'can-do better' bracket, their defensive application has been supreme, with their goals against tally of ten being the best in the division.

In their opening 17 games last season, Leeds conceded 16 goals, six ahead of their current total.

Bielsa said: "I think last season, the performance level of the players was high, we also had the problem of efficiency last season, this season it is similar.

"But probably last season we made more mistakes than in the current season.

"We have a lack of efficiency regarding our chances, for instance in the last match we needed 16 chances to get two goals. The opponent (on Saturday) just needed four chances to score once.

"That means that we have a lot to develop yet in the offensive play."

Meanwhile, Bielsa says that it is likely that Liam Cooper will start in Berkshire tonight after coming on for Gaetano Berardi just before the hour mark in the weekend win at Luton.

"Probably he will start. I'm not 100 per cent sure,", the Argentine added.