Leeds United join five-horse race for Scottish talent, Nottingham Forest set for January blow, Sheffield United target discusses future - Championship rumours

Championship clubs continue to be linked with a host of January deals - including rumoured ins and outs.

Here, we've rounded up the latest second-tier rumours from around the web, so click and scroll through the pages to see which clubs feature:

Stoke City are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Badou Ndiaye with Schalke, Mainz and Trabzonspor all exploring a potential deal. (Football Insider)

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins insists he is happy at Griffin Park, despite talk of Sheffield United preparing a bid for him in January. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Bees youngster Jaden Brissett, 18, is subject to interest from Charlton Athletic, QPR and Aston Villa after catching the eye in the clubs second string. (Daily Mail)

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer admits he expects to receive January bids for Lyle Taylor with Brentford, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest all interested. (News Shopper)

Derby County could face a battle to keep hold of right-back Jayden Bogle with Burnley considering a January swoop for the 18-year-old. (The Athletic)

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris wants to sign Almeria winger Gaspar Panadero, and the 22-year-old Spaniard is said to be keen on a move to the Welsh side. (AS)

Nottingham Forest look set to lose midfielder Rafa Mir with Wolverhampton Wanderers set to recall him ahead of a potential return to Spain. (El Periodico de Aragorn)

Leeds United and Derby County have joined Sunderland, Celtic, West Ham and Wolves in the chase to sign exciting Hutchison Vale youngster Bruno Davidson. (Edinburgh Evening News)