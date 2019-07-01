Leeds United land double loan swoop as summer business begins

Have your say

Leeds United have announced the double capture of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison and Brighton defender Ben White.

The duo have become United's first signings of the summer transfer window having joined the club on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Harrison has rejoined Marcelo Bielsa's squad having made 42 appearances in all competitions at Elland Road last term.

The 22-year-old bagged four goals and three assists during his loan spell as he helped United to a third-placed finish in the Championship.

United now also hold an option to make his move permanent next summer following his second temporary stint in West Yorkshire.

Seagulls centre-back White has also joined the club with the pair set to link up immediately with the rest of United's senior squad at Thorp Arch.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Brighton academy and has made two first-team appearances for the club.

White spent time out on loan at Newport County during the 2017/18 campaign, before joining Peterborough United in January where he made 16 appearances for the League One side.