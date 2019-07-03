Leeds United land fourth summer signing with Helder Costa

Have your say

Leeds United have announced the capture of Wolves winger Helder Costa on an initial one-year loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has penned a four-year contract at Elland Road, which will trigger next year and run until the summer of 2024.

Costa becomes United's fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison, Brighton defender Ben White and Carlisle United youngster Liam McCarron.

The Portuguese international began his career with Benfica before loan spells with Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco.

Costa then made the move to Wolves in 2016, where he linked up with the Molineux side on a temporary basis before making his move permanent the following summer.

The winger was a key part of Wanderers Championship winning campaign, linking up with current United left-back Barry Douglas on the left hand side.

He also made 30 appearances for the club last season as Nuno Espirito Santo's men claimed a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

Costa will wear the number 17 shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 season with the Whites.