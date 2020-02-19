Leeds United legend 'baffled' by striker decision, Sheffield United 'offered' £30m Manchester United signing, Liverpool eye Arsenal stars: Rumours

Have your say

Leeds United and Sheffield United both feature in today's roundup.

Ex-Leeds United man Jermaine Beckford says he is ‘baffled’ as to why the club didn’t move to sign Nahki Wells from Premier League Burnley in January. (Talksport)

Burnley are interested in signing League One Oxford United's 23-year-old defender Rob Dickie. (Football Insider)

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was dropped from the squad after a bust-up with manager Mikel Arteta during a break in Dubai. (Various)

Manchester United will sell Dean Henderson to Sheffield United for £30m, but only with a buyback clause, as they still intend for him to be their number one in the future. (TEAMtalk)

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is determined to stay at the club despite their two year European ban. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle United could have been handed a boost in their pursuit of top target Boubakary Soumare, as Lille boss Christophe Galtier has admitted that there is ‘tension behind the scenes.’ (Shields Gazette)

Paul Pogba’s brother says that the French midfielder wants to leave Manchester United to ‘win titles and play in the Champions League’. (Metro)

Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal starlets Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, after both have impressed this season. (Daily Express)

The odds on Brighton & Hove Albion being relegated from the Premier League have been shortened to 9/2. (Sky Bet)