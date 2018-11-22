Leeds United line up shock £4m bid for Spanish striker, Sheffield United blow as Aston Villa retain striker's services, Fulham star in-demand plus - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are linked with a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente. The 33-year-old is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans and is ready to sell for just £4million as he risks losing him on a free next summer when his contract expires. (The Sun)

A host of 'top end' Championship clubs have made enquires to sign Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre on loan in January. The highly-rated 20-year-old is attracting interest from teams in France, Holland, Germany, Portugal and Belgium. (HTIC Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham is set to see his Ipswich Town loan move cut short in January and is now training with Oxford United in a bid to earn another temporary switch in the second-half of the season. (TWTD)

Sheffield United are unlikely to revisit a deal for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan until next simmer as a consequence of the Blades' strong start to the Championship season. (Sheffield Star)