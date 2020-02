The Championship is in full swing, with teams battling for honours - but that hasn't halted the transfer rumour mill.

Celtic backed away from a move for Jordan Rhodes during the January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday wanted 1 million as a loan fee for the striker. (The Sun)

Aiden McGeady has described Charlton Athletic as being the ideal fit after joining the Addicks on loan from Sunderland in January.

Stoke City have confirmed they have terminated the contract of their club record-signing Giannelli Imbula. (Various)

On-loan West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira has refused to comment on reports linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer. (The Record)

Leeds have the opportunity to sign on-loan FC Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier for 5m this summer. (Ouest France)

Star Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be a Premier League player next season, regardless of whether or not Marcelo Bielsas side can secure promotion with Sheffield United interested in a 20m deal. (Daily Star)

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form with Leeds this season and has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League outfits, including the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Burnley. (Daily Star)