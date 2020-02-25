Leeds United loan star 'drops transfer hint', Manchester United 'line up shock swap deal', Newcastle United 'tracking wonderkid': Rumours

Have your say

Leeds United feature in today's rumours roundup.

On-loan Leeds United defender Ben White refused to rule out a permanent move to Elland Road from Brighton & Hove Albion if the Whites are promoted. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are keen on 19-year-old Dutch forward Myron Boadu, who plays for AZ Alkmaar. (90min)

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool will ‘not be going mad’ in the summer transfer window. (Daily Express)

Brighton & Hove Albion are chasing £20 million Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, but West Ham United are currently leading the race. (The Sun)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could return to Juventus, with Aaron Ramsey moving to Old Trafford as part of the move. (The Sun)

Manchester United hero Robin van Persie says that the Old Trafford club should sign Edinson Cavani from PSG in the summer. (Metro)

Burnley have been quoted an eye-watering £25m if they are to sign Dael Fry from Championship side Middlesbrough. (Teeside Live)

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is ‘desperate’ to complete a dream move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports. (The Sun)

According to reports, Sheffield United will consider Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir if they fail to complete a deal for Dean Henderson. (Turkish Football)