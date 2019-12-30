Leeds United loan star Eddie Nketiah set for return to Arsenal

EDDIE Nketiah’s time at Elland Road is coming to an end, it is believed.

A source has confirmed reports emerging ‘down south’ that Arsenal are to recall the striker and send him out on loan again elsewhere.

HEADING HOME? Loan striker Eddie Nketiah looks set to return to parent club Arsenal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bristol City have remained big admirers of the youngster and hope to land him at the second attempt.

Leeds United say nothing has been confirmed with them yet, ahead of the crunch Championship game against West Brom at The Hawthorns on New Year’s Day.

It is not yet known if Nketiah will be involved but, if so, it could be his last appearance for United.

Nketiah has struggled for game time during his loan spell at United and the striker made only his first Whites league start in Sunday’s clash at Birmingham City with top scorer Patrick Bamford injured.

But Nketiah’s overall lack of starts prompted suggestions that Arsenal would recall the England Under-21 international in January and loan him out elsewhere.

Speaking after Sunday’s remarkable 5-4 victory at Birmingham City, head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Leeds needed to know Arsenal’s intentions on Nektiah before they can act in the January transfer window.

Bielsa said next month’s business would be about reacting to the loss of Jack Clarke and the potential departure of Nketiah.

“We analyse this (transfer window) week to week,” he said.

“We need to know what is going to happen with Eddie. We have to think about another player instead of Clarke. We have to analyse those two decisions.

“If both of them would continue with us, we weren’t going to sign another one.

“Now that Clarke is no more with us we have to think if it’s necessary to replace him. In the case Eddie doesn’t stay we have to think in one more signing.”