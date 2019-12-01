Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah back on Bristol City's radar

Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton has hinted the Robins could revive their summer interest in Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah if Arsenal look to move their loan striker on in January.

Nketiah returned from an abdomen injury as a second-half substitute on Saturday, but it has been suggested the Gunners might cut short his stay at Elland Road because he is yet to make a Championship start.

Bristol City had pitched to take the 20-year-old in the last transfer window.

“He’s a very talented player,” said Ashton.

“Should he become available he would be someone we would definitely consider if the fit was right and we were able to do it.”