Leeds United man opens up on training ground row, second tier sides battle for Scottish Premiership goal-machine - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be another vintage season, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the first 14 matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly packed it's impossible to tell who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.
Following last weekend's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next Saturday with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...