Leeds United man opens up on training ground row, second tier sides battle for Scottish Premiership goal-machine - Championship gossip

Brentford look to have been dealt another injury blow, with striker Nikos Karelis sidelined for a "significant" amount of time after suffering a serious knee injury. The Greek international will have surgery next month. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jack Rodwell has reportedly seen a potential move to Serie A side Roma fall through, after he failed to cut the mustard while training with the club. (Football Italia)

Nottingham Forest have snapped up teenage midfielder Liam Sole on a free transfer. The ex-MK Dons man secured a full-time contract after impressing during a trial period. (Nottingham Post)

Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray remains the bookmaker's favourite to get the job on a full-time basis, while ex-USA assistant manager Steve Cherundolo is also in the running. (Sky Bet)

Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has revealed he's willing to let bygones be bygones with current Vitesse team mate Riechedly Bazoer, after he was suspended by the club following a bust-up last week. (Inside Futbol)

Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, who scored both goals in his side's 2-0 win over Derby last weekend, is understood to be taking his time over making a decision over his future, amid increasing Premier League interest. (Hull Daily Mail)

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that Mateusz Klich game is suffering from sitting too deep in Marcelo Bielsa's midfield this season, and that he's failing to trouble the opposition as much as in the past. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday have taken promising 17-year-old Mossley winger Jesurun Uchegbulam on a trial spell, and the player featured in the U23s 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Monday. (Football League World)