Leeds United man subject of 'shock' Manchester United interest, Sheffield United 'open talks', Newcastle United line up surprise reunion: Rumours

The very latest Premier League rumours include Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Leeds United face interest from rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their star man Kalvin Phillips. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are keen on a £50m move for Jude Bellingham, who is also the subject of intense interest from Manchester United. (The Sun)

Premier League teams could be on alert after Lionel Messi said that ‘weird things’ were going on at Barcelona. (Various)

Sheffield United have opened contract talks with John Lundstram, John Egan, Enda Stevens and John Fleck. (Sheffield Star)

RB Leipzig man Timo Werner says he is ‘proud’ to be linked to Liverpool and called them the ‘best team in the world’. (Various)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for their former player Adam Armstrong, who has been impressive at Blackburn Rovers. (Lancs Live)

Arsenal risk losing Bukayo Saka as contract talks have stalled with the youngster, who is reportedly wanted by Liverpool. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion ‘failed’ in a £16m January move for striker Matheus Cunha, who moved from RB Leipzig to Hertha Berlin, instead. (Kicker via Sports Witness)

Burnley reportedly made a bid for target Vedat Muriqi, with Fenerbahce saying: “there is no offer from Manchester United. We received an offer from the Premier; from Burnley. We said 'no’." (Various)