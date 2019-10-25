Leeds United man tipped for Premier League move in January, Middlesbrough set for transfer activity, Manager shocked by Huddersfield Town decision - Championship rumours As we prepare for this weekend's Championship action - transfer gossip also remains on the agenda from around the web. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from around the second-tier: 1. Cook hints at Mulgrew stay Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has hinted at a permanent swoop for Charlie Mulgrew, believing there are options to explore in January. (Wigan Today) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Hull man banned Hull City will be without Josh Magennis for four matches after his second red card of the season in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. (Hull Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Boston boss shocked at Huddersfield decision Boston United manager Craig Elliott revealed his shock at Huddersfield Towns decision to loan Demeaco Duhaney, who appeared in the Premier League, to the non-league club. (Boston Standard) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Murray tight-lipped on permanent gig Barnsley caretaker manager and bookmakers favourite Adam Murray is still not prepared to say whether he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Sheffield Star) pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3