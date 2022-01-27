JACK HARRISON: Is up for the Premier League Player of the Month award. Picture: Getty Images

Six players have been selected, including West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Man United goalkeeper David De Gea, Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

Harrison has been involved in all three of the Whites' league games this month, as he scored his first professional hat-trick in the 3-2 over West Ham while also finding the net in the 3-1 home success over Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowen has been nominated after scoring twice against Norwich City, before he was on target again as the Hammers lost to Leeds, to take his tally for the season to six.

De Bruyne scored in Man City's big win over Chelsea while also setting up the equaliser for Aymeric Laporte in last week's draw against Southampton.

De Gea has proved to be a solid last line of defence for Man Untied this season and made 22 saves in January, five more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Moutinho has been involved as Wolves have won all three of their league games in January. He scored the winning goal as the Molineux club beat Manchester United provided a goal and an assist against Brentford last weekend.