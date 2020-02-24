Leeds United man 'wanted' by THREE Premier League teams, Manchester United launch shock £50m move, Liverpool 'beating' United to signing: Rumours

Have your say

The very latest Premier League rumours.

A key Liverpool scout has been watching on-loan Leeds United defender Ben White regularly this season. White is owned by Brighton & Hove Albion. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are lining up a £50m bid for Wolves striker Diogo Jota after his impressive form. (Various)

West Ham United and Aston Villa are interested in signing 20-year-old Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea are lining up a summer move for Mauro Icardi, with PSG stalling on a contract offer for the on-loan Inter Milan striker. (The Sun)

Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin is the subject of interest from Wolves, who are braced for summer bids for Adama Traore. (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United fear that Liverpool will pip them to the signing of 16-year-old Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City. (Daily Star)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could stay in Italy and sign for Roma permanently following his successful loan spell. (Sky Sports)

Wolves, Burnley and Sheffield United are all competing to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips - a move is only likely if Leeds fail to get promoted, though. (Daily Star)

Inter Milan are keen on Anthony Martial of Manchester United and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Tuttosport)