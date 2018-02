Many men have tried to bring the glory days back to Elland Road but, as yet, none have quite managed to succeed.

Since the sacking of Simon Grayson in 2012, Leeds United have endured 12 changes in management with nine permanent bosses being shown the door and Neil Redfearn being asked to stand in as caretaker three times. Our poll below gives you some indication of who might be next in the hot-seat while you can click on the link below for the full list of past managers and their win ratios.