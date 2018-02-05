Leeds United manager latest: Fans have their say with former Hull and Watford man top of the wish list

Former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva is the man Leeds United fans want to take over the Elland Road hot-seat.

Our Yorkshire Evening Post poll has the former Portuguese defender top of the wish list with 38 per cent of the 6,000-plus votes cast.

Former midfielder Gordon Strachan, a part of the 1992 Division One title winning side, is currently in second place, while former boss Simon Grayson is third.

The YEP poll is matched by reaction on Twitter with many fans taking to social media this morning calling for Silva to be given a chance at United.

Having managed at Sporting and Olympiacos, the 40-year-old arrived at Hull City at the end of last season but despite some encouraging performances was unable to save them from Premier League relegation.

Silva was given the opportunity continue in the English top flight with Watford and started the season well with some eye-catching displays. At one stage he was being tracked as a favourite for the Everton job and heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park as a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

However, as Watford dug their heels in and prevented any move taking place, performances on the field faltered and Silva was eventually sacked on January 21 with the club citing the "unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival" that caused "significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised".

Would you like to see Silva handed the reigns at Leeds United? Vote in our poll above and have your say.

