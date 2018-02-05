Leeds United manager latest: McClaren ruled out as Strachan and Heckingbottom linked... but who would you like to see take the job?

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom and former Leeds United legend Gordon Strachan have been installed as the new favourites to take control at Elland Road after former England boss Steve McClaren was ruled out.

Leeds United manager latest: Fans have their say with former Hull and Watford man top of the wish list

McClaren was the bookies' favourite overnight and this morning, ahead of the likes of Strachan, Simon Grayson, Pep Clotet and Heckingbottom.

There were reports that the former Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Derby boss was at Elland Road as a guest in the Directors' Box on Saturday to witness the final game of Thomas Christiansen's reign.

But the YEP understands that McClaren is NOT in the running to take the reigns at Leeds and as a result has fallen out of favour with the punters.

Heckingbottom has worked well at Barnsley on a limited budget and has impressed during what is his first job in football management.

Former England manager Steve McClaren is favourite to take over as Leeds United manager, with the likes of Gordon Strachan and Simon Grayson also mentioned.

Leeds United: Fans hoping for a Silva lining

He is 5/4 favourite to take over with Strachan just behind at 4/1, Grayson at 10/1,David O'Leary at 12/1, Jaap Stam at 17/1 and Marco Silva at 22/1.

Christiansen was sacked on Sunday evening after a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.

Unable to maintain what was a positive, exciting and extremely hopeful start to the season, his Leeds United side have struggled for both results and in keeping 11 men on the pitch as disciplinary problems continued to blight the campaign.

WATCH: Thomas Christiansen’s final press conference as Leeds United head coach

A poll currently being carried out on the YEP website has former Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva as your favourite with 38 per cent of the vote with Strachan in second place with 22 per cent and Grayson in third on 20 per cent.

Strachan is a Leeds United legend having helped the team to the 1992 Division One Championship and is now available after leaving his role as Scotland boss.

McClaren is, of course, best known for his ill-fated time as England manager when he succeeded Sven-Goran Eriksson and failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

His club pedigree is, however, more impressive as he rose from being Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United to becoming boss at Middlesbrough and leading them to victory in the 2004 League Cup Final and to runners-up in the 2006 UEFA Cup Final.

Phil Hay’s Verdict: Knockout blow delivered to Christiansen with Leeds United’s play-off hopes on the ropes

Since the England debacle, success in Holland with FC Twente has been followed by failure at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, while two good runs at Derby County saw his side narrowly fail to reach the Premier League as both campaigns stuttered at the final hurdles.

Leeds United fans hit social media last night with their negative views on McClaren with one supporter even setting up a petition urging the club NOT to appoint him.

Both McClaren and Strachan have been linked with the Leeds United hot-seat before, with McClaren very close to taking over the role from O'Leary when Terry Venables was eventually appointed and Strachan being heavily linked after Venables had himself been sacked.

Read more...

Leeds United: Thomas Christiansen - where did it all go wrong?

Leeds United manager latest: Fans have their say with former Hull and Watford man top of the wish list

Leeds United keen on swift appointment to succeed axed Thomas Christiansen

Phil Hay’s Verdict: Knockout blow delivered to Christiansen with Leeds United’s play-off hopes on the ropes

WATCH: Thomas Christiansen’s final press conference as Leeds United head coach

Leeds United keen on swift appointment to succeed axed Thomas Christiansen

Video: Leeds United boss Christiansen ‘let down’ by players’ discipline