German coach Hannes Wolf is the surprise name linked with the vacant managerial positions at both Leeds United AND Bradford City.

The 36-year-old former striker will be a relative unknown quantity for most Leeds and Bradford supporters... but with the bookies currently rating him 7/4 second favourite for Leeds and 15/8 favourite for Bradford, it seems there is every chance that he could be heading to West Yorkshire in some capacity. Here is what we know about him...