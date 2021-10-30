Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa full of praise for Stuart Dallas’ mental strength

The versatile 30-year-old this week revealed the “personal reasons” which caused him to miss Northern Ireland’s September internationals following the death of a close friend whilst he was suffering from Covid-19.

But Leeds’s player of last season has only missed one game this, an unused substitute at home to Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup.

Coach Bielsa played tribute to Dallas’s “strong mentality” and says the decision to keep playing was entirely the Ulsterman’s.

Stuart Dallas. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“He is very strong mentally and he has fought so that aspects in his personal life could be overcome through willingness and mental fortitude which are the most dominant,” said Bielsa.

“When episodes of these types happen, the best interpreter of each person’s reality is that person themselves. We respect Dallas’ decision to want to participate, not only did we respect it but we gave it a lot of value and we acted in consequence.”

Dallas is expected to extend an ever-present Premier League run which began when he made his debut in the competition in the first game of last season at Norwich City tomorrow.

Raphinha, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton are expected to return from injury.