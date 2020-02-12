Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw's season over due to hip surgery

Adam Forshaw's season is over with the Leeds United midfielder set to undergo surgery on the hip problem that has been troubling him for nearly five months.

The 28-year-old will go under the knife in Colorado on Thursday, and is not expected to be fit enough to play any further part in the Whites' faltering promotion push.

While it is bad news for Leeds in the short-term as they could use all the experience they can get at a difficult phase of their season, at least they have got to the bottom of a problem Forshaw has been suffering with since pre-season.

Forshaw picked up the problem in a pre-season friendly against Cagliari but Leeds were able to manage the issue by modifying his training until in September it became impossible to continue.

The injury was diagnosed as tear in one of the tendons in the musculator surrounding the joint, but a number of consultants decided it was best to let the problem heal itself.

However, with his rehabilitation complicated by knee and calf injuries, it has now been decided to send Forshaw to joint preservation specialist Dr Mark Philippon of the world-renowned Steadman Clinic, who will operate. Forshaw's new target is to be fit for the 2020 pre-season.

Leeds could use the influential midfielder's experience now having won just three times in their last 12 Championship matches since mid-December.

In that time the gap to third place has gone from 11 points to one, having played a game more than third-placed Fulham, although a similar if not quite so spectacular fall from West Bromwich Albion means that although they have overtaken Leeds at the top of the table, they are not out of reach, only three points ahead.

Before signing for Leeds, Forshaw played for Middlesbrough from January 2015 to January 2018. In 2015 the Teessiders lost in the Championship play-offs to another of his former clubs, Brentford, but Forshaw made 29 appearances the following season, mainly from the bench, as they went up in second place the following season.

The Merseysider also made 39 appearances as Brentford won promotion from League One in 2013-14.