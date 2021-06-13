Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips set to start England's Euros opener against Croatia

Reports from The Athletic are suggesting that Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will line up with a back four and that Phillips will partner West Ham's Declan Rice in centre midfield.

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are expected to line up as left back and right back respectively either side of centre backs Tyrone Mings and John Stones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports have reported that Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling will start either side of Harry Kane upfront and ahead of Mason Mount in the no 10 role.

SET TO START: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, second right. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.