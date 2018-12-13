Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz pushing for La Liga move

Samuel Saiz is being strongly linked with a January move to Getafe amid indications that the Leeds United midfielder wants to leave England, report the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Getafe are reportedly looking at a deal which would take Saiz to La Liga next month after the 27-year-old informed Leeds that he was keen to return to Spain after an 18-month spell at Elland Road.

The YEP understands that Saiz, whose partner is pregnant, is unsettled in England and has been looking at the option of resuming his career in Spain since the summer.

Saiz - a £3m signing from Huesca in 2017 - has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and Leeds intended to open talks with him about a new deal during the second half of this season but his future is in sudden doubt following claims that Getafe hope to secure a transfer.

His departure would come as a major shock with Leeds second in the Championship and competing strongly for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa but the midfielder’s form dipped after a strong opening month this season and Saiz’s appearance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers was his first start for six weeks.

Afterwards, Bielsa admitted that the playmaker was low on confidence and struggling to replicate the early form which helped drive United to the to top of the table at the end of August.

Leeds brought in Izzy Brown on-loan from Chelsea as competition for Saiz at the end of the last transfer window and Brown is almost ready for first-team duty after fighting his way back from ACL surgery.

Saiz has endured a mixed time in England, impressing in spells but failing to score in a league game for 13 months. He was hit with a six-match ban by the Football Association last January after being found guilty of spitting in an FA Cup defeat at Newport County.

Speaking in October, during his first and only interview with UK media, Saiz said: “Last season when we found out we couldn't make it to the play-offs it was a moment that was hard for me. I had less motivation because I couldn't reach the objective. It's a problem that I had and it can't happen again.

“In every year you have good moments and bad moments but when you play at Elland Road and see all the fans supporting you, it gives you the strength to keep working and do better things. I went to other stadiums in the Premier League and these big clubs don't have the fans we have.”