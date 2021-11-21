Leeds United missing two key players for Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur

The pair's absence was confirmed as the teams were announced for the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Rodrigo is believed to be out with a minor foot injury while Raphinha is thought to be suffering from an illness.

Rodrigo featured for Spain in their 1-0 victory over Sweden last Sunday after coming on as a second-half substitute.

SIDELINED: Leeds United forward Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha was most recently in action for Brazil against Argentina in a World Cup qualifier late on Tuesday night.

With both forwards out, Joe Gelhardt has been deployed in a lone striking role. Leeds have had a number of injury problems this season with Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling already ruled out ahead of the trip to the capital.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane. Subs: Rodon, Gil, Gollini, Sanchez, Bergwijn, Alli, Ndombele, Doherty, Sessegnon.