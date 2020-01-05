Leeds United need a workhorse centre forward to replace Eddie Nketiah, not just a goalscorer - Sue Smith

Modern forward lines are so fluid that centre-forwards need to have the ability to play wide as well, and even in the hole.

We have seen it at Leeds United this season, with the debate raging in the autumn about who should play up front out of Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah.

Patrick Bamford is about more than just goals

Nketiah has been recalled from his loan by Arsenal and whoever comes in to replace him this month will have to realise the amount of work Marcelo Bielsa expects off the ball and outside the area.

When Bamford was going through a dry spell in front of goal, many fans wanted to see Nketiah given his chance from the start.

But Bielsa is very particular in what he demands from his players and, in so many other areas, Bamford was doing exactly what he wanted – he just works, works and works.

While not all fans might appreciate what he does off the ball, the top managers do.

Sometimes centre-forwards do not win the ball in the press, but play an important role in initiating it.

You have to be an all-rounder now, no matter what position you play.

You cannot be a centre-back who just wins the ball in the air and boots it forward, for example.

It is another sign of how the game has evolved.