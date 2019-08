Our Yorkshire clubs are mentioned in further potential transfer activity, despite the transfer window being closed.

Here are the latest batch of Championship rumours from around the web. Scroll and click through the pages to see who our clubs and some of their second-tier counterparts have been linked with:

Bristol City are set to sealthesignature ofreleased Everton defender Ashley Williams on a one-year deal in the next 48 hours. (Football Insider)

Fulham will allow forward Rui Fonte to join Braga on a free transfer, however have negotiated a 30% future sell-on fee in his contract. (A Bola)

Luton Town witnessed a bid for versatileSunderland star Luke O'Nien turned down earlier in the summer. (Roker Report)

Former Huddersfield Town midfielderGiorgos Donis has admitted he would find it difficult to turn down the vacant Terriers managerial role. (The Sun)

Brentford are readying a move for former Newcastle United strikerEmmanuel Riviere following his release from Metz. (Football Insider)

Leeds United summer signing Raja Mujica is set to return to Spain on a season-long deal toExtremadura UD. (El Periodico Extremadura)