Leeds United on collision course with David Beckham as Red Devils rivalry renewed at Salford City in Carabao Cup

LEEDS UNITED have been handed the tie of the round in the first round of the Carabao Cup with the long standing rivalry with Manchester United set to be renewed away at Salford City.

Salford are in the EFL for the first time in their existence having been promoted from the National League play-offs last term.

Former Red Devils players and 'the class of 92' Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham all have shares in the club and the game looks a banker bet to be screened live on Sky.

The first round tie at Salford will be played in the week commencing August 12, coming after Leeds United's second game of the season and Elland Road opener against Notingham Forest on Saturday, August 10 but before the trip to Wigan Athletic the following weekend.

Salford's Moor Lane ground has a capacity of just over 5,000 and Leeds are already set to take on Manchester United for the first time in eight years next month in a pre-season friendly in Australia with the two sides locking horns at Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, July 7 (kick-off 12 noon BST).

Ticket details for the Salford tie will be announced in due course.