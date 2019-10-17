Leeds United outside investment ‘not imminent’ says owner Andrea Radrizzani

Andrea Radrizzani has clarified the comments he made earlier in the week about the prospect of other parties investing in Leeds United.

The Times published an interview with the Italian media mogul on Monday, revealing that he had received more than 20 proposals from potential investors and had selected three to focus on, including an offer from Qatar Sports Investment.

His words ignited talk of Qatari involvement at Elland Road, which first surfaced this summer.

Radrizzani’s friendship with QSI chairman and President of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been at the centre of speculation - the pair worked together on football rights deals on behalf of their respective media companies.

In a new interview with the club’s in-house media channel LUTV, broadcast on the club’s centenary, Radrizzani made it clear that there was no definite plans to sell a stake in the club and he would only consider it as and when the need arises.

Radrizzani believes the changes made at Elland Road since his arrival have made the club an attractive investment proposition.

“Because of the job we have done in the last two or three years, we have attracted a lot of interest,” he said.

“Obviously the club has modernised on a lot of levels, which is shown by our revenues which have increased a lot to close to £50m.

“Our attendance is the top of the league, the club has modernised the media [department], we have partnerships with Amazon, Wish and Deliveroo - big corporate companies are starting to work with Leeds and before my arrival this was impossible even to think.

“We have to be proud of the club and the fact we are attractive to potential investors.”

But Radrizzani went on to explain that the potential for outside investment remains theoretical and is not an imminent development.

“When and if we will open discussions is completely is another story. It depends on the right moment, a moment where I believe we need support to build the club bigger than what we could do with our own resources.”