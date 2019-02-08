Leeds United pay tribute to Emiliano Sala

Leeds United have paid a touching tribute to Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala as his body is found.

Dorset Police announced on Friday that the body recovered from a crashed plane was that of the footballer.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson were travelling to Cardiff when their plane went missing over the Channel on January 21.

A statement from Dorset police said: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala."

The body was first spotted on Monday and was recovered two days later despite "challenging conditions".

Many other clubs paid tribute to Sala today.

Cardiff City, the club he was moving to the UK to play for, said: "We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts."

Fellow Welsh side Newport County AFC tweeted: "Everyone at Newport County Athletic Football Club would like to pass on our condolences to Cardiff City FC, FC Nantes as well as all of the friends and family of Emiliano Sala at this tragic time."

Sala's former club FC Nantes announced they would retire his number.

Waldemar Kita, president of the club, said: "I do not have the words, it's a tragedy, I'm devastated. Emiliano left his mark, which is why, like many fans, I want to honour him again by removing the No 9."

Burnley FC said: "Burnley will wear black armbands at Brighton tomorrow following the tragic news regarding the death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of both Emiliano, David Ibbotson and our friends at Cardiff City Football Club."

Swansea City AFC tweeted: "Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala today.

"Rest in peace, Emiliano."

The Premier League announced: "Black armbands will be worn by all teams at Premier League matches this weekend in honour of Emiliano Sala.

"A minute's silence will also be held at the Southampton v Cardiff City match on Saturday, February 9."