Leeds United players help celebrate Toby Nye's life

Leeds United stars joined Toby Nye’s family and friends to celebrate the brave six-year-old’s life at an emotional ceremony.



Whites captain Liam Cooper and players Kemar Roofe, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Barry Douglas paid their final respects to the young superfan who won hearts across the city throughout his cancer battle.

.



Toby was diagnosed with the rare cancer, neuroblastoma, on his fourth birthday.



He had groundbreaking treatment in Leeds last year after a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed by Leeds United’s players, staff and fans, and at one stage last summer was declared cancer-free.



Tragically, however, he was then diagnosed with a brain tumour before losing his fight for life on January 12.



A horse-drawn hearse carried Toby’s coffin from his home in Osmondthorpe to Elland Road today (Frid Jan 25).

.



Leeds fans gathered outside the East Stand at the stadium and lined the road, applauding as the cortege passed, before Toby then made his final journey to Cottingley Crematorium.



Bumblebee the Transformer and Tricksy the dinosaur – favourite characters of Toby – mingled with mourners ahead of the ceremony in his memory.



During an emotional service, a video was played of Toby singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.



His mum, Stacey Worsley, said: “You taught us all how to be strong with your strength and determination and I will thank you forever for that.”

Being carried on to Elland Road pitch by Leeds captain Liam Cooper was one of the highlights of Toby Nye's life.



Toby’s uncle Chris Cash said the youngster was an “amazing little superboy”, adding: “You know that I’m a City fan and I used to tease, but I actually really loved it when you shouted Leeds, Leeds, Leeds.”



Family celebrant Vanessa Buckley spoke about United captain Liam Cooper's friendship with Toby.

Mrs Buckley, said: "The two of them formed a very special relationship and one of the highlights of Toby's amazing life was when Liam carried him out on to the pitch at Elland Road.

"It seemed the city of Leeds were invested in Toby. He led the way fearlessly, enjoying all the fundraising events, the charity balls, car wash and fun days meant that not only was the money raised but awareness meant that the treatment is now available to all children It is a great legacy for Toby to have left."

Mrs Buckley added: “This family did everything they could for their boy and if love alone could have healed him he would be with us today....We will never forget warrior Toby.”



The service ended with a round of applause before Leeds United anthem Marching On Together was played.