“Leeds United players left everything on the pitch,” says Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt his Leeds United showed real bravery in a game they were accused of fearing beforehand by Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The Bees head coach used his pre-game press conference to suggest the Whites couldn’t pick a worse ground to come to on Tuesday night, yet they left London with a 1-1 draw – having arguably deserved more.

Pablo Hernandez holds the ball from Rico Henry. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Bielsa, who insisted Leeds were actually better in Saturday’s defeat by Nottingham Forest, was still full of praise for their effort levels.

“We defended well,” said the Argentine. “It was difficult to attack, even though we attacked all the match.

“The players left everything on the pitch, we managed the ball as well and this is not easy against a team like Brentford who have good players and manage the ball well.”

The Bees took the lead following a calamitous error from Kiko Casilla, already under fire for recent performances and costly mistakes.

Bielsa refrained from criticising his keeper and believes the squad will back him too.

“I don’t think that Kiko needs my words because I always support him with decisions,” he said.

“Because I know the human qualities of the players of Leeds, I think Casilla will receive support from his team-mates and not a loss of confidence from them.”

On Frank’s pre-game mind-games, Bielsa said his players had answered the question with their performance and the risks they took to try and win.